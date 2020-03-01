Cardano (ADA) Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $85.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Cryptopia and Cryptomate.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.02930684 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009690 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Exmo, Coinbe, Upbit, Huobi, Indodax, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Coinnest, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

