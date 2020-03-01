Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 174.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 6,366,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,350. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

