Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $71.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $72.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $281.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.25 million to $282.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.76 million, with estimates ranging from $315.35 million to $321.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.