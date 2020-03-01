Carebit Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 111.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carebit has a total market cap of $35,918.00 and $190.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019242 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004020 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004600 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 152,011,834 coins and its circulating supply is 147,618,754 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

