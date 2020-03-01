CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. CareDx has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.80.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,016 shares of company stock worth $1,001,547 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.