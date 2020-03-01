CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stake Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,506 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.04% of CareDx worth $55,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CareDx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNA opened at $23.31 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $952.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.80.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

