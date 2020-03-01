CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a market cap of $1.64 million and $285.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02680655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00223313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00132255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

