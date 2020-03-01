Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares during the quarter. Carnival accounts for 3.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.46% of Carnival worth $123,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.