Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for approximately 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

