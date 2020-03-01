Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Carpenter Technology worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 183,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRS stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

