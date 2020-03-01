Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $378.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.86 million and the lowest is $377.64 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $290.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAST. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.13 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

