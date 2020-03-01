Carry (CRE) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Carry has a market cap of $7.63 million and $753,044.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,256,748 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

