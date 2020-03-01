Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $32.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.44 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year sales of $128.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.57 million to $128.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.12 million, with estimates ranging from $135.64 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bank and Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CARE opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

