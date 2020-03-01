Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.