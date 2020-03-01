Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 414,960 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.27% of Carter’s worth $109,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,015,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 1,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,245,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI opened at $91.47 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.