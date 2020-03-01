carVertical Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,902.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. carVertical has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1,902.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, carVertical has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02673028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

