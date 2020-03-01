Caspian Price Down 18% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Caspian has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $138,750.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00482674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.03 or 0.06430294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00064213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.