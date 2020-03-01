Castle Price Down 14.3% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market cap of $116,500.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01004167 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000725 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,953,614 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

