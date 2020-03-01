Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $201,898.00 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00497266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.06368889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00064193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.