Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.95% of Cavco Industries worth $52,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

