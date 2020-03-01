CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $46,720.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $46,720.00 and approximately $7,041.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003766 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

