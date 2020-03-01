Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

