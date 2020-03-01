Celer Network Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00482674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.03 or 0.06430294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00064213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

