Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellcom Israel in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellcom Israel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,789,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

