Centauri (CTX) Trading 55.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market cap of $48,433.00 and $194.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,814,315 coins and its circulating supply is 47,015,785 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

