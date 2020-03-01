Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $748,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,129,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,583. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $589.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

