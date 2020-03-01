Centrality Price Reaches $0.0746 on Top Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Centrality has a market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $310,190.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

