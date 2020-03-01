CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

