Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CCS remained flat at $$33.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 754,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.14. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

