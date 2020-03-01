Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 107,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 114,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTL. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Centurylink stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Centurylink by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

