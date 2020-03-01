Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,837,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,032,000 after buying an additional 2,401,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,217,000 after buying an additional 99,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDAY stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.