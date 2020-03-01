Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 211,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 462,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 73,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

