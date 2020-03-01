Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $441.30 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinbase, COSS, IDEX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

