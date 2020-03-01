Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 89,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $5,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

