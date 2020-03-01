Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,344 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 916,075 shares of company stock valued at $26,845,665. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

