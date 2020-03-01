Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,035 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Roku worth $27,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

