Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,550 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Toll Brothers worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.