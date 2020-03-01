Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 337,079 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Extended Stay America worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

