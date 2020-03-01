Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44,475 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,475 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Boyd Gaming worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

