Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 71,611 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 71,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of II-VI worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 484,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in II-VI by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,047,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 421,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.47.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.