Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,914 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Integer worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Integer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Integer by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.