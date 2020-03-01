Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $26,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.