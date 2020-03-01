Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Sanderson Farms worth $24,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.72 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.