Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 123,738 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $25,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.