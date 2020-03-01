Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,627 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Progress Software worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

