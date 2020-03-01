Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,995 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Cannae worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,325,000 after acquiring an additional 251,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

