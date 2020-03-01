Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of National Health Investors worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NHI opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

