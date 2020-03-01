Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Ormat Technologies worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

