Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Axis Capital worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

