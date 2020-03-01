Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Community Bank System worth $26,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.97. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

